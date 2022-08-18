Jammu and Kashmir administration attaches house of terrorist linked to Pandit killing

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday attached the house of a terrorist suspected to have killed a Kashmiri Pandit a day earlier, while his father and three brothers were arrested for allegedly sheltering him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Adil Wani, the suspected terrorist, killed Sunil Kumar Bhat (48), a fruit farmer, in an orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and went into hiding at his house in Kutpora.

“The security forces launched a cordon and search operation but Wani, a categorised terrorist of banned Al-Badr outfit, fled under the cover of darkness after hurling grenades at the approaching police party,” the police said in a statement.

During the search operation, police also recovered arms and ammunition from Wani’s house, prompting authorities to place his father and three brothers under arrest besides initiating the process of attaching their house, they added.

ADGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said Wani and his accomplice will either be soon arrested or killed. “Wani’s house has been attached,” he said. Bhat was the fourth member of Shopian’s minority community and the seventh civilian to have been shot on Tuesday since May 1, in targeted killings aimed at civilians, including migrant workers. Ten houses in Kashmir that were allegedly used by terrorists as hideouts have either been seized or attached under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act this year, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}