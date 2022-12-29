J&K: Army opens fire after noticing suspicious movement along LoC

The army on Thursday opened fire in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after noticing suspicious movements, along the Line of Control (LoC), army sources informed.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district at around 8 pm, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

The development comes just a day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning.