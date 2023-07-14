Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10-day summer break in Kashmir colleges from July 15

10-day summer break in Kashmir colleges from July 15

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 14, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The announcement comes after schools opened in Kashmir from Tuesday after remaining closed for Eid break and summer vacation

The Jammu and Kashmir higher education authorities on Thursday decided to close colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from Saturday for 10-day summer break.

In an order by higher education department principal secretary Alok Kumar, government colleges have been asked to announce a vacation from July 15. (File photo)
In an order by higher education department principal secretary Alok Kumar, government colleges have been asked to announce a vacation from July 15.

“It is hereby ordered that all government degree colleges in Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from 15-07-2023 to 24-07-2023,” it said.

After a bout of rains and fall in temperatures, the mercury is again rising in the valley.

The school education authorities had closed primary schools from June 26 and others from July 1, while announcing the summer break for all government and private schools. The schools opened on July 11.

