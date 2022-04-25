Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing ₹225 a day to ₹300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration said the labour and employment department has prepared a comparative statement of minimum wages prevalent in other states and UTs of the country. (HT File/Representational image)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said.

Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said.

“Daily wagers have been playing a significant role in the development of the UT with exemplary commitment and dedication to work. The interim measure has been taken to benefit a sizable portion of the workforce. We are firmly committed to ensure the welfare and well-being of all daily wagers,” Sinha said in a statement issued through the information department.

The administration said the labour and employment department has prepared a comparative statement of minimum wages prevalent in other states and UTs of the country.

“As the process of notifying the minimum wages by the labour and employment department will take at least three months, a decision for interim measures was taken to benefit daily wagers in all government departments and those of municipalities and local bodies,” the statement said.

