Jammu and Kashmir leaders awaits Lok Sabha elections verdict with bated breath

With counting for five Jammu and Kashmir parliamentary seats set to be held on Tuesday morning, leaders across party lines await the verdict for first major elections in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two UTs with bated breaths. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. (HT Fike)

The UT saw around 58% polling on the five seats. The turnout was a departure from the trend of poor voting numbers in the Kashmir Valley, which saw its highest turnout in nearly four decades.

The National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Apni Party and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) ran a high-decibel campaign, with top leaders canvassing for the candidates.

The BJP contested only on the two seats falling under the Jammu division, while PDP and NC fought on the three in the Valley seats — leaving Jammu for INDIA bloc partner, the Congress. The newly established parties, Apni Party and DPAP contested on two and three seats respectively.

“The party and its cadre are filled with optimism and enthusiasm. We have put forth our best efforts, tirelessly working to convey our message and connect with the people. Now, the decision lies in the hands of the voters who have cast their ballots and sealed the fate in the EVMs. We remain hopeful and confident that all our hard work will pay off, and we will successfully win the three valley seats and bring positive change to Jammu and Kashmir,” NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

Notably, multiple exit polls have predicted a sweep for NC in the Valley. The party had also won all three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Nonetheless, Peoples Conference chief spokesperson Adnan Ashraf exuded confidence in party president Sajjad Lone winning from Baramulla. “Our confidence is grounded in the belief that the people of Baramulla have voted for change. By all accounts, it’s a tight contest, but we trust that the people have decided to give our vision for dignity and development a chance.”

PDP too maintained that its candidates were in a very strong position, estimating at least on two seats. “We are expecting a win from the South and there is a close fight in Srinagar. In the North, we were there to consolidate cadres rather than to win the seat,” PDP spokesperson Rafeeq Rather said.

A senior Apni Party leader said they were sure that the party would win one of the two seats it contested, adding, “It was our first election and people will be surprised with our results.”

Leaders of the BJP and the Congress, which are locked in a direct contest on the two seats — Jammu and Udhampur — are also hopeful of victory. “We will easily win both seats in Jammu and the BJP will come to power for the third time in a row,” BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.