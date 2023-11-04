Jammu and Kashmir: light wet spell likely from October 7: MeT

After overnight rains and snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir, the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The meteorological department said that the weather was mainly clear across the union territory during the day. “There was light snowfall in higher reaches particularly in Sonamarg and Gurez on Thursday night. However, the weather improved and was mostly dry today,” said an official of MeT. He said that the weather is expected to remain mainly dry till October 6. “We expect a light wet spell from October 7 to 9 with light snowfall over isolated higher reaches,” he said.

After overnight rains and snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir, the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (ANI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

Students visit J&K Light Infantry Regimental Centre

Srinagar : A group of 25 students along with two teachers from Hanu Aryan Valley of the Ladakh region visited the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre during a national integration tour. The regimental centre is located in Srinagar. “These students are visiting outside Ladakh region to the rest of India for the first time. The aim of the tour is to broaden their horizons by showcasing them various facets of India to gain first-hand experience of varied culture, traditions, development, technological & economical advancements across the Nation,” a defense spokesman.

Cong will emerge as strong force in J&K: Wani

Jammu The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Vikar Rasool Wani on Friday said that Congress will emerge as a strong force in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a meeting of district Congress committee, Jammu urban, organised by the newly appointed president Thakur Manmohan Singh, Wani lashed out at the BJP for “running away from holding elections out of the fear of defeat” and alleged that people are being deprived of their basic democratic rights. A large number of DCC and block Congress workers welcomed the appointment of Manmohan Singh as DCC president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!