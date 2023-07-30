Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Jul 30, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area; the reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, said officials.

Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, said the police.
Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

