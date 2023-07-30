J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, said officials. Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, said the police.

Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.