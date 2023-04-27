Mercury dips as rains lash Jammu & Kashmir

Amid cloudy weather, intermittent rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Light to moderate showers with lightning and winds were observed at many places of the Union Territory particularly in the afternoon.

“We have recorded rain in all weather stations of J&K,” said an official of the meteorological department.

She said the highest rainfall of 6.2 mm was reported in Jammu’s Batote and 5.4 mm in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the day.

“The summer capital Srinagar was drenched with light rain of 0.7 mm which is still continuing intermittently,” she said at 5.30 pm.

The meteorological department has predicted erratic weather across J&K for the next eight days.

Director of J&K MeT department Sonam Lotus said Thursday and Friday were likely to witness intermittent rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of J&K.

“There is no forecast of any major snowfall, however expect colder days ahead,” he said.

There was a decrease in day temperature in Kashmir on Wednesday with Srinagar recording a maximum of 20.8 degree Celsius as against 23.7 degrees on Tuesday. The city recorded a night temperature of 7.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday night, some 1.4 degree Celsius below normal.

The southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded a low of 2.6 degree Celsius, some 1.8 degree Celsius below normal on Tuesday night, while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir experienced a minimum of 3.2 degree Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal.

In the Jammu division, the city saw a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius on Wednesday and a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius, which was 2.5 degree Celsius below normal on Tuesday night.

The MeT director said April 29 and 30 will witness partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent rain and thunderstorm at scattered places. “Overall, weather is likely to remain erratic from April 27 to May 4 in J&K,” the director said.

He advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards till May 4.

Last week, widespread rains lashed plains and snowfall was observed in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir intermittently.

The MeT has said March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu division, where average departure below normal was 44%.