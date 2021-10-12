Jammu and Kashmir records lowest Covid cases in 8 months

Jammu and Kashmir recorded lowest Covid cases in eight months after just 53 persons tested positive for the virus on Monday. Also, for the fifth consecutive day, no death was reported due to the virus.

Since the first week of February, when the first wave of the pandemic had hit bottom in Jammu and Kashmir and cases were occasionally running below 50, this is the lowest daily caseload in the UT after the second wave hit. The highest daily total in the pandemic so far was on May 7, 2021 when 5,443 cases were logged.

Of the total Monday cases, 44 were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw nine infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 95 with active cases reaching 1,049.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that seven districts of the UT — Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Anantnag, Shopian and Budgam — have managed to vaccinate 100% of its adult population with the first dose after more than 1.38 lakh doses were administered on Monday.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 447 followed by Poonch and Budgam with 100 and 94, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,25,111, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98.33%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,30,586 and the death toll stands at 4,426.

139 test +ve in Himachal

Himachal, meanwhile, logged 139 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,20,618 while death toll mounted to 3,690 after two patients died of the infection.

Among the fresh cases, 42 were reported from Kangra, 31 from Mandi, 26 from Hamirpur, 15 from Bilaspur, 11 from Shimla, eight from Una and three each from Kullu and Solan.

The active case count has come down to 1,237 while recoveries reached 2,15,674 after 245 people recuperated. Kangra is still the worst-hit district with a total of 49,417 cases reported till date, followed by 31,208 in Mandi and 27,334 in Shimla.