Jammu and Kashmir reports 182 fresh Covid infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported 182 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. Of the total cases, 149 were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 33 fresh infections.

Srinagar district now has the highest number of active cases at 584, followed by Baramulla and Ganderbal districts with 368 and 137 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 160, leaving 1,706 active cases.

The government’s daily health bulletin also estimated the vaccine doses administered on Thursday at 53,369, taking overall doses in the UT to 1.647 crore. A total of 54,506 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Himachal logs 52 new cases

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 2,26,757 while the death toll reached 3,822 after one more patient died of the infection.

The highest, 15, cases were reported from Kangra, 10 each from Hamirpur and Una, six from Shimla, five from Mandi, three in Solan, two in Bilaspur and one in Chamba.

The active case count shot up to 835 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,083 after 147 people recuperated.