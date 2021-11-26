Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir reports 182 fresh Covid infections
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir reports 182 fresh Covid infections

Of the total cases, 149 were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 33 fresh infections.
The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 160, leaving 1,706 active cases. (AP)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 182 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. Of the total cases, 149 were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 33 fresh infections.

Srinagar district now has the highest number of active cases at 584, followed by Baramulla and Ganderbal districts with 368 and 137 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 160, leaving 1,706 active cases.

The government’s daily health bulletin also estimated the vaccine doses administered on Thursday at 53,369, taking overall doses in the UT to 1.647 crore. A total of 54,506 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Himachal logs 52 new cases

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 2,26,757 while the death toll reached 3,822 after one more patient died of the infection.

The highest, 15, cases were reported from Kangra, 10 each from Hamirpur and Una, six from Shimla, five from Mandi, three in Solan, two in Bilaspur and one in Chamba.

RELATED STORIES

The active case count shot up to 835 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,083 after 147 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP