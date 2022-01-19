Jammu and Kashmir reports highest Covid cases in 8 months; Srinagar logs 957 infections

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday witnessed three Covid-induced deaths and 4,651 fresh infections – reporting the highest daily surge after May 9.

The active cases in the union territory reached 21,677 with over 20,300 active cases added in January so far. On December 31, the union territory had just 1,337 active cases.

The officials said a record 74,772 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking Tuesday’s daily test positivity rate to 6.22% for the first time since May when the second wave had peaked.

The authorities have increased the testing rate this month as they have been conducting between 42,000 and 56,000 average daily tests every month from May to December.

Of the total infections, Kashmir valley saw 3,105 infections and a fatality while 1,546 cases and two deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

Kashmir valley witnessed the highest 957 cases in the summer capital Srinagar followed by 633 cases in Baramulla, 411 in Budgam and 253 in Anantnag.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole held a review meeting with regard to the containment of the pandemic.

“The wave predominantly looks like Omicron-led and is mild in severity so far which is depicted from the data,” Pole said as stressed the importance of home isolation management at the primary level.

He directed all chief medical officers of the division to monitor referral cases to tertiary care hospitals themselves. “(Do) not refer cases to tertiary care hospitals which can be managed at primary and secondary level hospitals within the districts,” he said.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported 919 cases followed by 184 in Udhampur and 109 in Samba.

Jammu district has the highest number of Covid active cases at 4,862 followed by Srinagar and Baramulla districts with 4,706 and 3,107 active cases, respectively.

This month has witnessed a steep rise in cases. As many as 2,827 were reported on Monday, 3,499 on Sunday 2,456 cases were detected on Friday, 1,996 cases on Thursday, 1,695 cases on Wednesday and 1,148 on Tuesday. From January 5 to 10, the union territory saw between 400 to 700 cases daily.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 899 with active positive cases reaching 21,677.

However, of the 4,794 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 7.36 percent or 353 are occupied, indicating that the higher cases are not translating into higher hospital admissions.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 51,060 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.997 crore.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,40,599 while the recovery rate has dropped to 92.84%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,66,851 and the death toll has reached 4,575.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,174 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 887 deaths.