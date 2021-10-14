Jammu and Kashmir will never become a part of Pakistan: Farooq on Kashmir killings

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited a gurdwara in Srinagar where a prayer ceremony for slain school principal Supinder Kour, who was killed by suspected militants on October 7, was held.

Abdullah said that Jammu and Kashmir will never become a part of Pakistan, even if the “killers pump bullets into him”.

“We have to fight these beasts. Never will this place become Pakistan. We are part of India and will remain so, whatever the circumstances,” the former J&K chief minister said at Shaheed Bunga Sahib gurdwara in Baghat.

Kashmir has been restive since October 3 owing to the targeted killings of seven persons, including three belonging to Pandit and Sikh communities of the UT and forth one a non-local.

On October 7, suspected militants had shot dead two teachers of a government school in Srinagar’s old city. The duo were killed two days after Makhan Lal Bindroo, a 68-year-old chemist, street vendor Virender Paswan from Bihar’s Bhagalpur, and Muhammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver, were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora districts on October 5.

On October 3, two persons were killed in two separate incidents in Srinagar.

Abdullah reminded that when people left from J&K, Sikh community remained here.

“It was you. We have to live here and die here. And I am proud of that. You gave me confidence that time,” he said.

He said that the killers did not serve any religion by killing innocents. “A teacher would teach our children and show them the path. Killing her and then thinking that they are serving Islam. No, they are definitely serving the devil,” he said.

“The devil will go into hell and they will also go into hell,” he said.

The senior leader said that the whole country is “burning”. “Attempts are being made to divide us . But those who are doing this won’t be successful. For some time we will get a setback but the almighty won’t allow them to succeed. Those who are doing it will get some benefit for the time being but will ultimately perish ,” he said.

Later while talking to media persons on the targeted killings, Abdullah said that all the Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians have to fight the perpetrators together.

“We have to live courageously and not fear them. They will never succeed. Whatever they are thinking they will fail. But all of us have to stand strong – Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus and Christian. Whosoever we are, we have to stand together to fight them,” he said.

He said that a storm of communal divide is emerging in India where Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are being divided.

“And this politics of division needs to be stopped. If it is not stopped then the Indian won’t survive. If India has to be saved then we have to live together and only then India will progress forward,” he said.

