Jammu: ASI suspended for drinking on duty

An assistant sub-inspector was suspended after a video of the cop allegedly consuming liquor with his colleagues and guests on the rooftop of a border police post, barely a km away from India-Pakistan international border in sensitive Arnia sector of Jammu district went viral on Wednesday. The police post in-charge was seen throwing away bottles of liquor and roasted chicken into the adjacent field (HT File)

Sub divisional police officer of RS Pura, deputy superintendent of police Nikhil Gogna said, “strict cognisance of the incident has been taken. The police officer has been suspended and a probe has been ordered.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

On Wednesday, police post in-charge Rehmat Ali and his colleagues were consuming liquor on the rooftop of Allah border police post when a man went to lodge a complaint about a road accident.

The complainant had to wait for 45 minutes and when he went upstairs, he found the police officer consuming liquor with others. The complainant, in his 50s, shot multiple videos of the incident in question.

The police post in-charge was seen throwing away bottles of liquor and roasted chicken into the adjacent field.

The police officer also misbehaved with the complainant. One of the guests was seen fleeing the police post on a motorbike.