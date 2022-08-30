Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Lawyers protested in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions in Jammu
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders’ Federation, and Retailers’ Association also extended their support.
Led by Bar association president MK Bhardwaj, hundreds of lawyers took out a rally from the high court complex and held demonstrations at Janipur against the J&K administration.
They blocked the road and burnt tyres to enforce a shutdown call given by them in support of their long pending demand.
While markets remained shut, vehicles plied normally amid stray incidents of some unruly lawyers enforcing the bandh and smashing windscreens of cars. “All business establishments remained closed and work in all the courts was suspended in the entire Jammu province,” said a Bar spokesperson.
The Transporters’ Association has strongly condemned the ‘criminal conduct’ of the lawyers.
One of its leaders, Vijay Singh, said, “We had already conveyed to the Bar Association that though we support their bandh call, our vehicles will ply on the short and long distance routes. We ran our buses, but this is really unfortunate that the lawyers damaged our vehicles smashing windscreens.”
A woman passenger, who narrowly escaped glass shards at Jammu bus stand, said, “Had the shards hit my face, I would have been injured seriously. I blocked them with my arms.”
Another transporter Ajit Kumar said, “We had told the Bar that we won’t remain off roads on Monday because we were already reeling under severe crisis due to two years of Covid pandemic.”
HC denies BMC’s attempt to reopen issue of ownership of 723 acres land in Oshiwara
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has shot down the attempt by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to reopen the issue of ownership of the 723 acres land at Oshiwara, purportedly to save large sums of money required to acquire 64.75 acres of it for sewerage purification system. The then principal collector for Konkan had in October 1860 allotted the 723-acre land of Oshiwara village to the predecessor of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd free of cost.
Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail
An accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Jyoti Jagtap, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February. A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap's regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
