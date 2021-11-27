Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Bishnah ASI in CBI net for taking bribe
chandigarh news

Jammu: Bishnah ASI in CBI net for taking bribe

The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at the Bishnah police station of Jammu district and caught an ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3,000 from a complainant.
The Bisnah ASI was taking bribe when CBI sleuths raided the police station in Jammu district and took him in custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The CBI on Friday conducted a raid at the Bishnah police station of Jammu district and caught an ASI red-handed while accepting a bribe of 3,000 from a complainant.

Officials said the ASI who was posted at the Bishnah police station was accepting the bribe when CBI sleuths raided the police station and took him in custody.

The early morning raid triggered panic among the policemen in the police station and within no time senior officers also rushed to the spot.

The CBI has not issued any official statement as yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP