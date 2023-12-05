Jammu crime branch files chargesheet against school principal for duping student

The crime branch Jammu on Monday produced a charge-sheet before a local court against a retired principal of a private school for cheating on the pretext of arranging a government job under SRO-43.

The accused was identified as Davindra Singh Soodan, the then principal of Panorama Higher Secondary School in Rajouri district. He was booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The retired principal had cheated and duped a complainant of ₹1.54 lakh on the pretext of arranging a government job under SRO-43 in favour of the complainant’s daughter,” said an official spokesperson.

The case stems from a written complaint lodged by complainant Ghulam Sadeeq of Darhal in Rajouri.

The complainant had alleged that accused was working as a principal in Panorama Private Academy in Rajouri and in 2016 complainant’s daughters were studying in the same school.

The complainant’s wife, a government teacher, had died long ago and hence he wanted one of his daughters to be given compassionate job under SRO-43.

“The complainant talked to the accused, who assured that he would get the job done but demanded ₹1.54 lakh to “process” the case of his daughter,” said the spokesperson.

The complainant paid the money but thereafter the accused left the school without getting the job done.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated. During probe, the allegations were prima facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case for in-depth investigation.

Subsequently, offences under Section 420 of the IPC were established against the accused.