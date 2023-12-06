Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu: Hoax bomb call to DPS creates panic

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 06, 2023 10:40 PM IST

A police officer said, “Delhi Public School received a hoax call about a bomb on its school premises. A police team, along with a bomb disposal squad, immediately reached the school and launched searches.”

A private school on Wednesday received a hoax call about a bomb on its premises causing concern among the school faculty, who immediately informed the police.

In a post on ‘X’, Jammu police said it conducted extensive search and sanitised the area, however, the threat turned out to be hoax. A case was registered.

