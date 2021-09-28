Jammu infants’ death case: NHRC again seeks proof of compensation

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The NHRC has asked the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary to submit any additional/final report of the proof of payment of ₹3 lakh each to next of kin of infants by November 26 to the commission
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has again sought from the J&K administration by November 26 proof of payment of compensation to the families of infants who died after consuming spurious cough syrup late in 2019.

“The NHRC has asked the J&K chief secretary to submit any additional/final report of the proof of payment of 3 lakh each to next of kin of infants by November 26 to the commission,” said social activist Sukesh C Khajuria.

The UT administration has told the commission that the proposal of the payment of compensation is under active consideration by the general administration department for placing it before the administrative council for consideration and approval.

“Interestingly, while on the one hand the UT administration has been trying to portray that it was willing to pay compensation to the victims, on the other hand it has even filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the order of the J&K High Court which has not only rejected the plea of the administration against the payment of compensation but also passed strictures against the conduct of the bureaucracy,” he said.

“However, the UT administration is trying to delay the matter by pleading approval by the administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and also subject to the outcome of the SLP pending before the SC,” he added.

The issue of deaths of infants was taken up by Khajuria with the NHRC to seek compensation for the families of the victims and fixing the responsibility of the authorities.

