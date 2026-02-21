Jammu & Kashmir: Second in a week: IED detected in Baramulla, defused

Security forces averted a tragedy after diffusing an IED at Janbazpora on the outskirts of the Baramulla town on Friday. IED was recovered from the Baramulla-Handwara highway (HT)

Officials said that the Army’s 46 Rashtriya Rifles night patrol party recovered an IED near Janbazpora. The IED was placed on the Baramulla-Handwara highway.

After officials spotted the IED, they secured the area and halted traffic on the highway. The police, SOG Baramulla and the bomb disposal squad joined the operation and diffused the IED.

On Wednesday the police recovered suspicious object near Pattan on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway and later diffused it.

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kupwara

The Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire on the Line of Control in the Nowgam sector on Friday.

Officials said that their was brief exchange of fire on the forward posts in Nowgam sector in north Kashmir. The officials blamed Pakistani soldiers for the ceasefire violation and said that the Indian soldiers also responded. “It was a brief exchange of few rounds of fire,” an officer privy to details said.

Sources said that on Friday Pakistani soldiers fired some bullets towards Indian posts on the LoC and the Indian side retaliated. No loss of life or property happened during the ceasefire violation.

Last month also Indian and Pakistani soldiers had exchanged firing on the LoC in the same sector.

Army recovers arms, ammo along LoC in Rajouri

Army, on Friday, said that it has arms and ammunition during a search operation in the Nathua Tibba area of Sundarbani sector along the LoC in Rajouri district, a day after an infiltration bid was foiled. Army troops Crossed Swords Division under the White Knight Corps launched a search operation in the area following intelligence inputs. The Army recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with ammunition, three rucksacks, blankets, rations and clothing.