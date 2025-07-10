Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Jammu lad Rajat clinches India’s first gold at Asia Cup Wushu Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:30 AM IST

The Indian contingent delivered a stellar performance in China, winning three gold medals, three silver and five bronze medals

Rajat Charak, 21, of Jammu’s Bishnah, has scripted history by clinching first-ever gold medal for India at the elite Asia Cup Wushu Championship, held in China’s Jilin from July 2 to 7.

Rajat’s landmark victory came in the final bout against a strong opponent from Kazakhstan. (HT)
His landmark victory came in the final bout against a strong opponent from Kazakhstan.

Charak was part of the 16-member Indian Wushu contingent. Dronacharya awardee and renowned Wushu player Kuldeep Handoo lauded the Indian Wushu team for their commendable performance, with special praise for Rajat.

“Rajat has immense potential. He has created history by winning gold at the Asia Cup Wushu Championship. I wish he brings us gold at the Olympics and World Championship too,” said Handoo.

Charak, who serves Indian army, had previously won a silver medal in the 2024 Asian Championship in Macau, China, which qualified him for this elite continental event.

On their return to India, the medal-winning athletes were given a rousing welcome at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, hosted by the Wushu Association of India.

