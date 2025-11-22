Jammu: Lawyers protests against govt for making revenue dept nodal authority

The lawyers of Jammu and Kashmir high court association (Jammu chapter) on Friday held protest demonstrations against the government’s decision to make revenue department a nodal authority to regulate and implement newly notified Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025. Members of Jammu & Kashmir high court Bar Association during protest against the recent enforcement of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025 and other issues, in Jammu, on Friday. (PTI)

The lawyers also abstained from their work.

Association president advocate K Nirmal Kotwal said, “We strongly condemn new tenancy Act because it is a clear attempt to undermine judicial powers. It is an attempt of encroachment. Despite clear cut distinction of powers between judiciary and executive, this government and LG only support revenue department.”

“If things have to be like has this then I feel that there is a deliberate attempt to favour revenue department. If the government want to work in this way then courts are not required any more. The government should give everything to revenue departments,” he added.

Advocate Kotwal served an ultimatum to the government to roll back its decision and restore the powers to judiciary. “We give a 10 days deadline to the government ot roll it back, else there shall be serious consequences,” he added.

The association president described government decision a direct interference in judiciary.

J&K government recently notified Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025. The act establishes rent authority to regulate renting of premises and to protect the interests of landlords and tenants. The new act repealed Jammu and Kashmir Residential and Commercial Tenancy Act, 2012.

In a statement issued by association’s general secretary, advocate Pardeep Majotra, the association expressed deep resentment over certain provisions of the new tenancy act, terming them “contrary to the welfare and interests of advocates.”