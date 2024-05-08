 Jammu murder case; Police steps up probe, 2 vehicles seized - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu murder case; Police steps up probe, 2 vehicles seized

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 08, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Avtar Singh, 40, son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod by a group of goons in the presence of a police party, following a scuffle over a piece of land in Greater Kailash area of Jammu and had died of excessive bleeding

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has stepped up their efforts in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a Sikh man over a land dispute and have conducted multiple raids at the residences of suspects, officials said on Wednesday.

The police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said adding that eight people have been detained so far in the case. (iStock)
The police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said adding that eight people have been detained so far in the case. (iStock)

Avtar Singh, 40, son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod by a group of goons in the presence of a police party, following a scuffle over a piece of land in Greater Kailash area of Jammu and had died of excessive bleeding.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Continuing the crackdown on suspects and accused involved in the Greater Kailash murder case, police seized two vehicles involved in the commission of crime along with raids at houses of suspects to affect their arrest,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said adding that eight people have been detained so far in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu murder case; Police steps up probe, 2 vehicles seized

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On