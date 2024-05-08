Jammu murder case; Police steps up probe, 2 vehicles seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has stepped up their efforts in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a Sikh man over a land dispute and have conducted multiple raids at the residences of suspects, officials said on Wednesday. The police examined the CCTV footage of the area around the crime spot and digitally picked up relevant evidence, he said adding that eight people have been detained so far in the case. (iStock)

Avtar Singh, 40, son of Balbir Singh, was hit on his head with an iron rod by a group of goons in the presence of a police party, following a scuffle over a piece of land in Greater Kailash area of Jammu and had died of excessive bleeding.

“Continuing the crackdown on suspects and accused involved in the Greater Kailash murder case, police seized two vehicles involved in the commission of crime along with raids at houses of suspects to affect their arrest,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

