Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: Post de-silting, power generation back in full swing at Chenab

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 07, 2025 08:50 AM IST

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a punitive measure against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local. Pakistan, in the past, objected to the Baglihar project for its design

Following de-silting of the 900 MW Baglihar hydel project in Ramban and 690 MW Salal hydel project in Reasi, both over the Chenab River, the authorities have started generating electricity to its full potential and the water is being released via turbines, a normal procedure, officials said on Tuesday.

The Baglihar hydroelectric power project (ANI)
The Baglihar hydroelectric power project (ANI)

“After de-silting the dam reservoir, we closed the spill gates and filled up the reservoir. The normal electricity generation has resumed, and water is flowing into the river via turbines. The normal flow of water had reached Akhnoor by 11 am on Monday,” said a senior official of the Baglihar hydel project.

He said a certain level of water has to be reached in the dam reservoir for generating electricity.

An official from Salal hydel project said no spill gates were opened there as well.

According to people aware of the matter, there is no immediate need for the two dam authorities to open spill gates for a week.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a punitive measure against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local. Pakistan, in the past, objected to the Baglihar project for its design.

J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of 18,000 MW, with 11,283 MW in the Chenab basin alone. Of this, only 23.81% has been harnessed to date.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: Post de-silting, power generation back in full swing at Chenab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On