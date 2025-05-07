Jammu: Post de-silting, power generation back in full swing at Chenab

Following de-silting of the 900 MW Baglihar hydel project in Ramban and 690 MW Salal hydel project in Reasi, both over the Chenab River, the authorities have started generating electricity to its full potential and the water is being released via turbines, a normal procedure, officials said on Tuesday. The Baglihar hydroelectric power project (ANI)

“After de-silting the dam reservoir, we closed the spill gates and filled up the reservoir. The normal electricity generation has resumed, and water is flowing into the river via turbines. The normal flow of water had reached Akhnoor by 11 am on Monday,” said a senior official of the Baglihar hydel project.

He said a certain level of water has to be reached in the dam reservoir for generating electricity.

An official from Salal hydel project said no spill gates were opened there as well.

According to people aware of the matter, there is no immediate need for the two dam authorities to open spill gates for a week.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty as a punitive measure against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local. Pakistan, in the past, objected to the Baglihar project for its design.

J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of 18,000 MW, with 11,283 MW in the Chenab basin alone. Of this, only 23.81% has been harnessed to date.