Jammu soldier killed in Uttarakhand landslide cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of 23-year-old rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who was killed while evacuating an injured comrade from a landslide, were cremated with full military honours at his native village in Suchetgarh of RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Thursday.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including officials from the civil administration and army, attended the cremation ceremony.

Central Army Commander Lt Gen Y Dimri and all ranks of the Surya Command saluted the undying spirit of Rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice. “We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said a defence spokesperson.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid his tributes to the brave heart, who died after being hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near the India-China border in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

Sukhjinder Singh fell into a deep gorge after being hit by the boulder while patrolling on foot from Nelang to Harshil valley.

“I salute the bravery amd sacrifice of our brave heart Army soldier Sukhjinder Singh from Suchetgarh who laid down his life in (the) line of duty in Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,” Sinha wrote on Twitter. A pall of gloom had descended on Suchetgarh in R S Pura sector as news of the Rifleman’s death reached his home.

Mourning the death of his young son, Paramjeet Singh said Sukhjinder had joined the army around two years ago and this was his first posting. “He had visited us recently,and had joined duty around a month ago,” he said.