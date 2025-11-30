Jammu wish to see upward trend in tourism after setbacks: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that J&K tourism has seen a lot of ups and downs but now the government wants to see an upward trend in tourism and informed that the government is developing nine new tourism destinations in J&K as a mega project entailing huge investment. “The foundation of this project is sustainability—environmentally responsible development that involves the local community. Tourism, or any industry that does not benefit locals, is an industry that will not survive,” he said, adding that the relationship between SKÅL and Kashmir Tourism formalised today will benefit both SKÅL and the tourism industry here. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

Speaking about the resilience of the people of J&K, Omar Abdullah said that they are nothing if not resilient. “Yes, there is darkness, but it will not remain forever. Winters last for a few months; after that, snow melts and spring arrives. My desire, my wish and my effort is that this spring lasts for years.”

Reflecting on the past turbulence in the tourism sector, he said, “We have seen a lot of ups and downs in J&K tourism. Now I want you to only see an upward trend.”

Omar Abdullah attended the launch of the SKÅL International Club, Kashmir Chapter in Srinagar, marking a significant step towards strengthening global tourism linkages and expanding international outreach for Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector.

The initiative is poised to open new avenues for sustainable tourism, international collaboration, and long-term growth, while further integrating Jammu & Kashmir with global tourism networks.

Omar said that SKÅL’s core values resonate deeply with the ethos of Jammu and Kashmir. “If you look at SKÅL and you look at tourism in Kashmir, you realise that there are synergies that automatically become apparent. The word SKÅL is Nordic and the translation of those four words is good health, friendship, long life and happiness,” he said, adding that the organisation’s founding principles reflect the most basic aspirations of human life, going beyond monetary success. “An organisation whose name comes to symbolise these four important things is not talking about profit or other day-to-day concerns. These are the things we would wish for each other—good health, friendship, long life and happiness,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted that SKÅL’s philosophy of “business with friends” mirrors the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism fraternity. “Here, many of my friends in the industry may be in competition with each other, yet they remain friends. They sit together, dine together, respect each other—and that is exactly what SKÅL talks about,” he remarked.

Underscoring the growing emphasis on responsible and sustainable tourism, Omar Abdullah said that tourism must evolve in a manner that protects both people and the environment. “If tourism is not responsible and sustainable, it will not last. A cornerstone of our recent activities has been to make tourism more responsible and more sustainable,” he said.