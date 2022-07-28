Jammu-Srinagar highway partially restored, Amarnath devotees get clearance

The 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, was partially restored on Wednesday, said officials.

A convoy of devotees om the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, which left early in morning also received clearance to proceed to Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in the evening.

Speaking about the same, senior superintendent of police (traffic, national highway) Shabir Malik said, “The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been partially restored in Ramban, but shooting stones are still on. We are clearing stranded passengers including Amarnath Yatra pilgrims for Kashmir”.

“Shooting stones at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban are intermittently on. The rains have stopped but the weather is still cloudy,” added the officer.

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, the annual Amarnath Yatra faced another brief disruption following closure of highway at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban.

The up convoy of devotees from Jammu to the holy cave shrine had been halted at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote. A total of 1,147 pilgrims had left the yatri niwas base camp in Jammu city at 3.50 am on Wednesday in 42 vehicles for the shrine in southern Kashmir.

Morning rain, landslides results in road blockade

Meanwhile, heavy showers early in the morning triggered a flash-flood-like situation in Shalgadi area of Pogal in Ramban district.

No loss of life was reported on Wednesday, but the Pogal-Maligam road remained blocked.

The Mughal road that connects Shopian in southern Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch district in Jammu region, meanwhile, was also blocked between Dubjan and Peer Ki Gali following fresh landslides.