Jammu-Srinagar NH closed, over 250 heavy vehicles stranded in Ramban

Landslides triggered by incessant rains blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the outside areas, at Ramban on Tuesday.

Tourists enjoying after snowfall in Sonamarg, approximately 90km from Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 250 heavy vehicles were stranded at different places between Banihal and Ramban.

Light snow in higher reaches and rains in plains continued in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting improvement from Wednesday.

Senior superintendent of police national highway (traffic) Rohit Baskotra said, “NH 44 has been closed for traffic in Ramban district following incessant rains that triggered landslides at multiple places, especially at Dalwas, Mehar and Shalgiri.”

Three major landslides at Dalwas, Shalgiri and Mehar amid rains hampered the restoration work, he added.

“We have almost cleared the light motor vehicles but over 250 trucks and other heavy vehicles are stranded between Banihal and Ramban. Once the affected stretches are restored, vehicles will be cleared,” the SSP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of the major highways or roads in the region were closed and traffic was hit, partially affecting normal life. Jammu region on Tuesday morning witnessed overcast skies with moderate rains in Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts.

Officials said that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connecting the valley with Ladakh and Mughal road connecting south Kashmir with Jammu’s Rajouri-Poonch were closed for traffic.

“It is not possible to open the Jammu-Srinagar highway today. The Mughal Road and Srinagar-Ladakh road remain closed,” a traffic official said.

“There were light rains in Kashmir and moderate in parts of Jammu while mountains received snowfall, particularly central Kashmir’s Sonamarg and north Kashmir’s Gulmarg,” said MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad.

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district received 5 to 6 inches of snowfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather change brought cheer to the locals as it attracted tourists, who were seen enjoying the resorts covered with white sheet of snow.

“It feels good amid the snowfall . We will enjoy by taking a ride in Gondola as well,” said a tourist in Gulmarg. “I am seeing this snowfall for the first time,” said another tourist.

Ahmad said that the weather will improve from Wednesday with cloudy sky expected intermittently. “ The weather will be mostly dry till October 26,” he said.

Owing to the early snowfall, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha handed over new specialised snow clearing equipment and vehicles to roads and buildings department.

Schools shut in Ramban

Schools, government and private, have been shut in Ramban district for Tuesday in view of continual rains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramban deputy magistrate, in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, said that although the schools were to remain closed, exams, if any, were to be held according to the notified date.

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained unaffected.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON