Jandiala double murder: Police had intel on gangster Happy Jatt’s ‘next target’

The police had intel that Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, of Jandiala Guru was on the hit-list of notorious gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt. The gangster has around 15 criminal cases, including murder and drug smuggling using drones from across the border.

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified persons on Sunday evening near Udham Singh Chowk of Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar city. The deceased, who are related were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Sajan, and his uncle Kulwant Singh, both residents of Mohalla Sheikhupura, police added.

Police have booked Happy Jatt and five others, including Rahul, Gagandeep Singh and Sahil of Jandiala Guru.

“Jandiala station house officer (SHO) Lovepreet Singh had visited our home a few days ago and informed us that my son Sajan was Happy Jatt’s next target. The SHO had also advised us to send Sajan out of town for 15-20 days,” said Sajan’a father Samsher Singh while taking to HT over phone. He said, “Police also told us that a man named Diamond, who was arrested in a case, has confessed that Happy’s next target was my son. However, the police did provide any security to my son.”

He further said, “Around two years ago, a fight broke out between Happy Jatt and my son in Amritsar central jail. My son was arrested in an attempt to murder and a drug smuggling case. He spent around four years in the jail and was granted bail around four months ago. Since then, we had been getting threats from Happy Jatt’s men.”

The SHO said, “Sajan had criminal history and we visited his house as a routine check. He was called to the police station for questioning regarding some disclosures by Diamand, who was arrested in a murder case, but he didn’t appear.”

According to police, Sajan is also facing seven criminal cases, including attempt to murder and drug smuggling.

A senior police official, who is privy to the investigation, said, “Diamand had confessed during his interrogation that Happy Jatt’s next target was Sajan. We had given prior warning to the family members to stay alert.” He further said, “We are also exploring a drug trade angle behind the killings.”

The officer said, “Happy is a notorious gangster-cum-smuggler. He fled from the police custody around two years ago. He is also accused of killing his wife and a man, who was in a relation with his female friend.”

As per the police record, the first case against Jatt was registered in April 2017 under attempt to murder and Arms Act at Jandiala police station. After getting released on bail, Jatt allegedly committed an armed robbery in December 2017. Till 2022, he was booked in around eight criminal cases, including snatching and robberies. The first case of drug smuggling was registered against him in February 2023. In August, Jatt had got killed one Ram Sharan Baba in Jandiala Guru.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said they are verifying the facts about the alleged fight between Happy Jatt and Sajan in Amritsar jail. He said, “Our teams are working hard to nab the accused.”

