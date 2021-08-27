Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jandiala Guru wheat scam case transferred to vigilance bureau
chandigarh news

Jandiala Guru wheat scam case transferred to vigilance bureau

Bureau of investigation directs police to hand over the files pertaining to case registered on August 6
By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Nearly 87,150 quintal wheat worth 20 crore was found missing from seven godowns in the sub-division in the first week of August.

The Punjab bureau of investigation (BOI) has transferred the probe into the high profile Jandiala Guru wheat scam from police to the state vigilance bureau.

BOI director Prabhodh Kumar has written to vigilance senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parampal Singh to start investigation in the matter. He has also directed the police to hand over the files pertaining to the case that was registered at the Jandiala Guru police station on August 6.

The scam was unearthed by the food and civil supplies department in the first week of August when 87,160 quintal wheat worth 20 crore was found missing from seven godowns in the sub-division.

SSP Parampal confirmed transfer of the probe. The police had said the accused food and civil supplies inspector Jasdev Singh along with his family fled to Turkey before the scam came to the fore. They have also issued a look-out circular (LOC) against Jasdev. With the probe being handed over to the vigilance bureau, many officials of the department may come under the lens in the coming days.

A case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered against Jasdev on the complaint of the district food and civil supplies controller (DFSC).

On August 3, Jandiala assistant food and supplies officer Arshdeep Singh had noticed that Jasdev was missing since July 31.

A police official said, “Our proceedings to get a red corner notice (RCN) issued through the central government is also underway. The exact details and identification of more accused involved in the case could only be ascertained once the accused is nabbed.”

Vigilance sources said the investigation will also focus on other officials of the department.

Earlier, the government had chargesheeted the deputy director (Jalandhar division), the district and food supply controllers posted in Amritsar since 2018-19, a food and supply officer and three inspectors for dereliction of duty. Assistant food and supply officer Cherry Bhatia and inspector Rajinder Bains have been placed under suspension.

