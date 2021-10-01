Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jaspal Giaspura is leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC
Newly appointed leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC Jaspal Giaspura is the son of former mayor Hakam Singh Giaspura. (HT Photo)
Jaspal Giaspura is leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC

Jaspal Giaspurahas replaced senior councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang as leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC after the former was appointed as the SAD’s district president
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:52 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) appointed two-time councillor Jaspal Giaspura as leader of opposition in the municipal corporation (MC) general house on Thursday.

Giaspura has replaced senior councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, who was recently appointed as the party’s district president. Dang, who is also general secretary of SAD, issued an appointment letter to Giaspura on Thursday. Giaspura is the son of former mayor Hakam Singh Giaspura.

Dang said that the decision had been taken by party high command as Giaspura had been highlighting the problems being faced by residents and was a senior leader. Giapura said, “Councillors have been facing problems due to delay in developmental projects. Besides, the civic body has also been adopting a pick-and-choose policy, while allotting work in the wards of SAD leaders.”

