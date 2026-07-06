Jathedar announces religious march on July 24 to mark Miri-Piri Divas

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday announced a Khalsa Vaheer (religious march) on July 24 to mark Miri-Piri Divas and inspire the youth and children to embrace Sikh values.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addressing a Panthic gathering organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

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Addressing a Panthic gathering organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex, the jathedar said the march would start from Akal Takht and end at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo.

“The event aims to spread Sikh teachings and create public awareness,” he said, adding that the SGPC should commemorate Akal Takht’s foundation day every year on a larger scale in collaboration with Panthic organisations.

Giani Gargaj also warned of Panthic action against the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) social media handlers, accusing them of running a “vilification propaganda against the highest Sikh temporal seat” following the clergy’s verdict against chief minister Bhagwant Mann over an alleged objectionable video. Mann has vehemently denied that he figures in the alleged video.

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{{^usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the united support shown by the Panth for the Sikh clergy’s directive was a clear response to those attempting to undermine the dignity, traditions, and authority of Akal Takht. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the united support shown by the Panth for the Sikh clergy’s directive was a clear response to those attempting to undermine the dignity, traditions, and authority of Akal Takht. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that anyone who set aside personal ego and submitted before this Takht always returned spiritually purified.