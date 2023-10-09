News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ludhiana opens admission

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ludhiana opens admission

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2023 05:00 AM IST

The examination, slated for February 10, 2024, will provide aspiring students with an opportunity to secure admission to this institution

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ludhiana is gearing up to conduct admission examinations for vacant seats in classes nine and 11 for the academic session 2024-25. The examination, slated for February 10, 2024, will provide aspiring students with an opportunity to secure admission to this institution. To be considered for admission, interested candidates must complete the admission form by October 31.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ludhiana opens admission. (HT FILE)
Neeshu Goyal, principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dhanansu, elaborated on the admission process, stating that free admission forms are available online on the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti website, www.navodaya.gov.in, or the official website of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Ludhiana, https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/nvs-school/Ludhiana/en/home/.

For admission to Class nine, candidates must fulfill certain criteria. They should be permanent residents of the district and currently studying in Class VIII during the year 2023 in a government or government-recognised school affiliated with the district and should be born between May 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011 (inclusive of both dates).

Goyal further clarified that for candidates seeking admission to Class 11, their residence and school district should align. Such candidates will be considered solely for district-level merit. Additionally, aspirants should be enrolled in Class 10 during the 2023-24 academic year in a government or government-recognised school. The age bracket for Class 11 applicants is between June 1, 2007, and July 31, 2009 (inclusive of both dates).

