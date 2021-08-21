Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JBT teacher dies by suicide in Ambala, two booked for abetment
The man’s body was found hanging from a tree in Ambala. (Representative image)
The man’s body was found hanging from a tree in Ambala. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

JBT teacher dies by suicide in Ambala, two booked for abetment

In his suicide note, the deceased blamed two men for forcing him to take the extreme step, based on which the abetment case was registered
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST

A man in his late 20s, who worked as a JBT teacher at a village in Ambala, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, police said on Friday.

The teacher, a native of Bhiwani, had gone missing on Thursday evening and his body was found by his father. He was the youngest of three children.

Police said a suicide note has been recovered from the deceased, in which he has blamed two men for forcing him to take the extreme step. Based on this, Chandrashekhar and Satinder Dagi, also from Bhiwani, have been booked for abetment to suicide.

Assistant sub-inspector Balkar Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “As per the suicide note, Chandershekhar had forced him to give pay Dagi, which he couldn’t bear and took the extreme step. The body has been sent for autopsy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.