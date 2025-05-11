JCO killed in Pak shelling was to retire in August

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a junior commissioned officer from Shahpur in Himachal’s Kangra district who was killed Poonch, was to retire in August this year, his father says. Subedar Major Pawan Kumar (HT Photo)

His father, Garaj Singh, retired as a havildar from the army and says his son has been immortalised through his sacrifice. Pawan Kumar was posted with 25 Punjab regiment.

A pall of gloom descended soon after the news of his supreme sacrifice reached the area.

Kangra district authorities informed the family that Pawan Kumar’s body was being taken to Rajouri for a postmortem and will be brought to Shahpur via road after completion of legal authorities.

Garaj Singh said, “I am proud that my son laid down his life for the nation. Wo amar ho gaya hai (he has become immortal).”

He said preparations are underway for his final rites with full military honours.

He is survived by his wife Sushma Devi, son Abhishek Kumar, who is preparing for competitive exams, and daughter Anamika, a college student.

As the news spread villagers, ex-servicemen and local leaders gathered at his home to pay respects.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the trooper’s passing.

He said Subedar Major Pawan Kumar has made supreme sacrifice for upholding the unity and sovereignty of the country and will be remembered by the people forever. He said the state government stands in solidarity with the affected family.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed sorrow and said Kumar belonged to a proud military family and the nation would always remember and honour, courage and dedication of the gallant soldier.

Deputy chief whip of the Kewal Pathania visited the bereaved family to offer condolences.

In a statement issued in Shimla, leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief and paid tributes to Kumar. He said the saga of indomitable bravery and supreme sacrifice of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar will always be remembered.