...
...
Next Story

JD(U) enters Punjab poll fray, names state leadership

Addressing a press conference at Chandigarh , JD(U) Punjab in-charge Sanjay Kumar unveiled the party’s initial state structure, launched a membership campaign, and pitched the party as a development-oriented, transparent alternative to address the concerns of farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Signalling its intent to expand beyond its Bihar stronghold, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Saturday formally announced its entry into Punjab politics and declared that it will contest the 2027 assembly elections.

Signalling its intent to expand beyond its Bihar stronghold, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Saturday formally announced its entry into Punjab politics and declared that it will contest the 2027 assembly elections.
Signalling its intent to expand beyond its Bihar stronghold, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Saturday formally announced its entry into Punjab politics and declared that it will contest the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club, JD(U) Punjab in-charge Sanjay Kumar unveiled the party’s initial state structure, launched a membership campaign, and pitched the party as a development-oriented, transparent alternative to address the concerns of farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs.

The party appointed Malvinder Singh as president of its Punjab unit, Gurpal Singh Hundal as vice-president, IS Ahluwalia as secretary general, and Sanjiv Jha as general secretary of the organisation, while former Union minister Kanwar Singh Dhindsa was inducted into the core leadership.

This newly formed core committee will oversee grassroots expansion across villages and cities, focusing its proposed agenda on employment, agricultural reforms, and healthcare. While the announcement adds a new player to Punjab’s shifting political landscape, the party refrained from identifying prospective candidates or announcing any electoral alliances, maintaining that its immediate priority remains building a robust organisational framework.

 
janata dal (united)nitish kumar
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/JD(U) enters Punjab poll fray, names state leadership
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe