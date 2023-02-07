JEE Main: 21 Ludhiana students shine, score over 99 percentile

Twenty one students, including two girls, from the city scored more than 99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

The exams for the first session were held from January 24 to February 1 at two exam centres in Ludhiana. Around 3,000 students had appeared for the exams. After the second session of the exam slated to be held in April, the top 2,50,000 candidates from the country will qualify for JEE-Advanced.

Dakshveer Singh who scored 99.91 percentile is aiming to get a seat at the IIT-Bombay to study computer science.

“I devoted 8 to 9 hours to my studies regularly to make my basics strong after one of my neighbours went to IIT after scoring well in the exam. I will work hard for the JEE-Advanced,” Dakshveer, who is a class 12 student at DAV Pakhowal, said.

Dakshveer’s father works as a government employee in the food supply department, while his mother is a homemaker.

Nitish Gupta, who scored 99.86 percentile, said he wishes to study computer science at IIT-Delhi. A student of BCM Shastri Nagar, Nitish’s father is a businessman.

Gracy, 17, who scored 99.84 percentile, said studying for 6 to 8 hours worked for her along with feedback from his parents and peers.

She is a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar and is aiming to get admission at IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay to study computer science course. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker.

She said that she is interested in the developments in the field of science and technology. “I was steady in covering the syllabus and did not leave anything pending. I learnt tricks to be thorough with the basics of all three components of the exam,” she said.

A resident of Model Town, Vikramjit Singh scored 99.74 percentile through extensive reading of the subjects to gain clarity. He is a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. His father is a manager at a government bank.

“I am interested in reading about the latest developments in astronomy,” he said.

A total of 823,967 students appeared for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). Other students who have scored above 99 percentile are Guruanurag Singh Tung (99.75 percentile), Vishwat Dubey (99.7), Kushaan Mahajan (99.69), Akshit Mandial (99.63), Hardik (99.60), Abhay Partap Singh (99.6) Armanjot (99.6), Mokseh (99.52), Mansehaj (99.4), Ishaan Sodhi (99.38), Rohit (99.37), Pratham Jain (99.35), Garima (99.33), Vivan Garg (99.32), Rishit (99.17) and Prashant (99.12).