JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh

Attendance continued to stay over 90% at centres in Chandigarh; the last exam in the February cycle of the JEE Main will be held on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Engineering aspirants who appeared for JEE Main on Thursday (Day 3) said the exam was easier compared to previous years.

Karam Chand, a native of Kaithal, said, “There were many calculation-based questions from physical chemistry which was unexpected. Otherwise, the paper was relatively easy.”

Yuvraj Singh Tomar from Jalandhar said he was able to finish well in time. “The exam was formula based and the questions were very straightforward.”

Nanya Miglani from Chandigarh also said the exam was concept based. “Maths was surprisingly easy and will be scoring,” she said. Meanwhile, attendance continued to stay over 90% at centres in Chandigarh. The last exam in the February cycle of the JEE Main will be held on Friday. After that, the exams will be held again in March.

