JEE Main result 2022: Bathinda student scores 100 percentile

Mrinal Garg, 17, of Bathinda city has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022, the results of which were declared on Monday. JEE Main is conducted for admission to technical undergraduate programmes at various engineering colleges in India and also acts as a screening test for JEE Advanced that is held for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A resident of Minocha Colony, Mrinal scored 300/300 in the JEE Main. He is enrolled at St Kabir Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhucho town, about 15 km from Bathinda city.

Presently, he is in Chandigarh preparing for JEE Advanced coaching at Sri Chaitanya Academy.

Mrinal’s father Charanjeet Garg supplies surgical equipment to institutions whereas his mother Rinu Bala is a homemaker.

“My elder son Bhartesh Garg is studying in AIIMS, Jodhpur, in the final year. Fond of music, Mrinal is a trained guitarist and he sings as well. He stays away from virtual life to concentrate on studies,” said his father.

Mrinal intends to study computer science at IIT, Mumbai.

His school director, Prof ML Arora said the institution was elated over Mrinal’s achievement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}