Jeweller robbed in Landran: Police identify robbers’ car

Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after four men robbed a jeweller in Landran, police identified the car used by them with the help of CCTV footage.

Investigators said the robbers waited for nearly one hour in the white car, bearing a Sangrur registration number, before attacking the jeweller.

As the victim, Parveen Kumar, started to leave his shop, “Prem Jeweller”, with his bag containing gold and silver jewellery, three of the four men snatched his bag at gunpoint, while the fourth man waited in the car.

They then fired four shots in the air to warn onlookers against chasing them and fled in the car towards Banur.

DSP Sukhjit Singh Virk said they were very close to cracking the case and will arrest the accused soon.

