Jewellery, cash stolen from locked flat in Zirakpur

Thieves broke into a flat in Savitri Enclave Society, located on VIP Road, and decamped with jewellery and cash worth several lakh. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves, and investigation has begun. ASI Raj Kumar of Zirakpur police confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his statement to Zirakpur police, Ankush Sharma, a resident of House No 9, C-Park View, Savitri Enclave, said that both he and his wife work in private bank, while his mother is employed in a government office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

According to Sharma, the family members had gone to work during the day. When they returned around 9 pm, they found the main door open. On entering the house, they saw that belongings were scattered all over and the cupboard lock had been broken.

On checking, it was discovered that gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, had been stolen. He added that a detailed list of the stolen items would be handed over to the police later.

Sharma also mentioned that he tried to trace the thieves himself but found no clue. He then went to the Zirakpur police station to lodge a complaint. ASI Raj Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is underway.