Jewellery worth ₹20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk
Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday.
Police said the thieves broke into the Raju Jewellery after scaling the roof. “They cut the lock of the gate installed at the rooftop using a gas cutter following which they managed to break inside the shop”, a senior police officer added..
The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification.
Sukhjit Singh, owner of the shop, said, “Following my routine, I checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in my shop on my mobile phone after I woke up in the morning. I found the cameras turned off, but I ignored it thinking that it might be because of the power cut in the area. When I reached my shop, I was shocked to find my shop ransacked.”
He said the stolen jewellery was worth around ₹20-25 lakh, adding that empty boxes were lying on the floor — following which he informed the Division number 7 police.
Assistant commissioner of police Gurdev Singh, who reached at the spot, claimed that the burglars climbed the brick stairs attached to the wall from an empty plot located next to the shop.
“Thieves didn’t steal all the jewellery and we are yet to ascertain the exact cost of the loss. We are scrutinising the cameras installed nearby the spot and are hopeful of nabbing the accused soon. Our teams are also checking the cameras installed at the nearby shops to get clues,” he added.
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Division 7 police station.
Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution
The complainant alleged that her father forced her younger sister to joined an orchestra, but eventually discovered that the minor was, in reality, being forced into prostitution. Division number 7 police arrested the accused who were booked under Sections 372 (selling minor for purposes prostitution), 373 (managing a brother) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Body of 40-year-old woman found hanging in city hotel
The hotel staff eventually saw the body hanging in the room through the ventilator and informed the owner and later the police.The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. Police sources said the victim was unhappy with her married life and was living with her male friend for the past two months.
Police said that the aforementioned friend fled the spot after hearing about the death. Sources added that the victim’s husband works as a tailor, while she was a housewife. “Her friend with whom she was staying in the hotel is also a married man. We haven’t received any complaint against her friend and thus have initiated inquest proceedings in the case so far,” a senior police officer said.
ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar.
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards. Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad
An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot. Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.
Ludhiana autorickshaw driver’s murder cracked with arrest of two friends
Two days after the body of an auto driver was found lying recovered from the Barota road area near Sidhwan Canal, police on Wednesday arrested two of the deceased's friends for the alleged killing. Police, however, are yet to arrest two women accomplices of the arrested accused, Pawan and Jagroop of Shimlapuri. Pawan and Jagroop were arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage that had captured the horrific crime. The accused worked as labourers.
High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail
The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey, in an alleged forgery case. Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report. Dubey's plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated.
