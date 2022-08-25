Jewellery worth 20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk

Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police said the thieves broke into the Raju Jewellery after scaling the roof. “They cut the lock of the gate installed at the rooftop using a gas cutter following which they managed to break inside the shop”, a senior police officer added..

The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification.

Sukhjit Singh, owner of the shop, said, “Following my routine, I checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed in my shop on my mobile phone after I woke up in the morning. I found the cameras turned off, but I ignored it thinking that it might be because of the power cut in the area. When I reached my shop, I was shocked to find my shop ransacked.”

He said the stolen jewellery was worth around ₹20-25 lakh, adding that empty boxes were lying on the floor — following which he informed the Division number 7 police.

Assistant commissioner of police Gurdev Singh, who reached at the spot, claimed that the burglars climbed the brick stairs attached to the wall from an empty plot located next to the shop.

“Thieves didn’t steal all the jewellery and we are yet to ascertain the exact cost of the loss. We are scrutinising the cameras installed nearby the spot and are hopeful of nabbing the accused soon. Our teams are also checking the cameras installed at the nearby shops to get clues,” he added.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons at Division 7 police station.

Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution

Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the victim’s father, for allegedly pushing a minor into prostitution.The accused are both residents of Ludhiana. Police arrested the duo following a complaint from the 14-year-old victim’s married sister.

The complainant alleged that her father forced her younger sister to joined an orchestra, but eventually discovered that the minor was, in reality, being forced into prostitution. Division number 7 police arrested the accused who were booked under Sections 372 (selling minor for purposes prostitution), 373 (managing a brother) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Body of 40-year-old woman found hanging in city hotel

Ludhiana A 40-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself in a hotel room near Subhani Building on Tuesday Police said the victim, a resident of Ludhiana, stayed in ABC Hotel for two days with a male friend where she eventually took the extreme step. The incident came to fore when the victim did not answer for long despite repeated attempts at the door.

The hotel staff eventually saw the body hanging in the room through the ventilator and informed the owner and later the police.The postmortem was conducted on Wednesday. Police sources said the victim was unhappy with her married life and was living with her male friend for the past two months.

Police said that the aforementioned friend fled the spot after hearing about the death. Sources added that the victim’s husband works as a tailor, while she was a housewife. “Her friend with whom she was staying in the hotel is also a married man. We haven’t received any complaint against her friend and thus have initiated inquest proceedings in the case so far,” a senior police officer said.