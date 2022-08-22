Jewels, mobiles stolen from house in Manimajra

Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Gobindpura, Manimajra, on Friday. On the complaint of the owner of the house, Rohit, a case was registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made so far. HTC

Abhishek, Garima walk away with badminton trophies

Chandigarh Top seeds Abhishek Saini and Garima Singh beat their respective opponents in the final to clinch the men’s and women’s singles’ titles on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship, which concluded at the Sector 38 Complex on Sunday. Abhishek outplayed second seed Dhruv Bansal (21-10, 21-17) while Garima got the better of Milli Verma (21-12, 21-17) in the finals to emerge as champions. Top seed Samarveer beat Vaibhav Mehra (21-14, 21-14). Rijul Saini pipped Milli Verma (21-18, 21-16) in the boys’ and girls’ U-19 finals, respectively. HTC

Kartik, Devika take badminton titles

Kartik Jindal from Sirsa overpowered Gautam Walia of Rohtak (21-17, 21-14) while second seed Devika Sihag from Panchkula toppled Panchkula’s Anupama Upadhyaya (21-19, 21-11) in the men’s and women’s singles’ finals, respectively, on the concluding day of the 55th Haryana State Junior and Senior Badminton Championships held in Panchkula. Anmol Khrab won the girls’ U-19 title while Manraj Singh bagged the boys’ U-19 trophy. HTC

UTCA elections to be held on August 29

Chandigarh The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has released its election schedule of its forthcoming elections, which is to be held on August 29. Nomination papers will be available at the UTCA office at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium till 12 noon, while the last date for filing nominations is August 23 till 1 pm. The date for withdrawal of nominations is August 25, while the elections will be held on August 29. The elections will be held under the supervision of Anil Kumar, former election commissioner of Chandigarh.HTC

BEd entrance exam held

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) conducted the bachelor of education (BEd) entrance test on Sunday for admission to colleges in Chandigarh. Five centres were created for the test at PU Campus and 93.29% (1,029 out of 1,103) candidates appeared for the test. Observers were sent to the centres for routine checking and smooth conduct of the test. No untoward incident was reported at any examination centre. HTC