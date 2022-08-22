Jewels, mobiles stolen from house in Manimajra
Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Manimajra
Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Gobindpura, Manimajra, on Friday. On the complaint of the owner of the house, Rohit, a case was registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made so far. HTC
Abhishek, Garima walk away with badminton trophies
Kartik, Devika take badminton titles
Kartik Jindal from Sirsa overpowered Gautam Walia of Rohtak (21-17, 21-14) while second seed Devika Sihag from Panchkula toppled Panchkula’s Anupama Upadhyaya (21-19, 21-11) in the men’s and women’s singles’ finals, respectively, on the concluding day of the 55th Haryana State Junior and Senior Badminton Championships held in Panchkula. Anmol Khrab won the girls’ U-19 title while Manraj Singh bagged the boys’ U-19 trophy. HTC
UTCA elections to be held on August 29
BEd entrance exam held
Stray cattle with LSD flying under officials’ radar: Sector 61 residents
With cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) on the rise in the tricity area, Sector 61 residents have alleged that diseased stray cows were roaming around in the sector, but authorities were not rescuing them. MC officials say while they are aware of diseased stray cattle, there was not much they could do as the MC-run gaushalas are at capacity.
AAP increased higher education budget by 16% this year: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences former registrar Piyare Lal Garg, who was the keynote speaker, said unaided colleges were rendering valuable services to society and underlined the need to improve the working environment of teachers working in all colleges, particularly unaided colleges.
Worries of grain shortfall mount as godowns clear wheat stocks in Punjab
The clearing out of the entire wheat stocks from Punjab's godowns is likely to stir up a hornet's nest, as it would highlight the shortfall in stocks from past years, which might lead to initiation of inquiries and registration of criminal cases against officials of the food department and procurement agencies.
AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP president Ashwani Sharma
Two days after a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party leader was beaten to death by a group of drug addicts here, BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi party government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state. A group of drug addicts thrashed Bharat Bhushan to death in front of his house in Shivpuri on Friday night.
Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of Singh's son in one week. He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
