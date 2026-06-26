Jhajjar man booked for rape, sexual assault for marrying 15-year-old girl

Police have booked a 28-year-old man of Marot village in Jhajjar district on charges of rape and sexual assault for allegedly marrying a minor girl two years ago. As the case originated from Gaurad village in Kharkhoda tehsil of Sonepat district, the Jhajjar police transferred the matter to Sonepat police for further proceedings. (HT Photo for representation)

The case came to light during a police inquiry, which found that the victim was only 15-year-old at the time of her marriage and is now two months pregnant.

On the complaint of the protection and child marriage prohibition officer (PPO) Karaminder Kaur, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

According to the PPO, the matter came to her notice on April 24 this year after she received a confidential complaint alleging that a minor girl got pregnant and the accused took her to hospital for a checkup. Based on the complaint, the PPO found that the girl, who is now 17year-old, belongs to Gaurad village in the Sonepat district, and was married off in Marot village in 2024 at the age of 15.

According to the PPO, the girl’s father passed away several years ago, and her mother has a “mental health condition”. The PPO then prepared a detailed report and submitted it to the police for legal action.

As the case originated from Gaurad village in Kharkhoda tehsil of Sonepat district, the Jhajjar police transferred the matter to Sonepat police for further proceedings.

According to the PPO, the accused was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, and Section 65(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kharkhoda police station incharge Anil Kumar said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Despite legal prohibitions and awareness campaigns to stop child marriages in Haryana, the state has witnessed 402 complaints under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act between April 2025 and March 2026.