Jharkhand ATS arrests BSF constable posted in Punjab for supplying arms to naxals
chandigarh news

Kartik Behra was posted at BSF 116 Battalion at Ferozepur, Punjab, at the time of his arrest.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByAsian News International

The Jharkhand anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to naxals, extremists and organised gangs across the country.

The arrested BSF man has been identified as Kartik Behra. He is alleged to be the kingpin of the syndicate supplying arms and ammunition to naxals, maoists, organised gangs across the country.

“He was posted at BSF 116 Battalion at Ferozepur, Punjab, at the time of his arrest. He was in-charge of the armoury of the battalion. A total of 8,304 cartridges were recovered from him. Besides this, three arrests were made in Maharashtra in connection with the case. 14 pistols, 21 magazines and mobile phones were recovered by the ATS,” said Prashant Anand, SP, ATS, to the media.

During the course of the investigation, Behera disclosed the location from where the syndicate used to procure arms and ammunition further given to extremist forces. According to the ATS, these arms were procured from bordering areas of the Burahanapur district of Madhya Pradesh and the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

A few days ago, Jharkhand ATS had arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Avinash Kumar along with two others accused of their involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to naxals. The investigation led to another BSF jawan Arun Kumar Singh, who has retired from the force. Singh gave the ATS details about Behra.

“Singh had taken voluntary retirement from force and had come in contact with people associated with the syndicate after that. He was serving in Ferozepur where Kartik Behra was also serving,” added Prashant Anand.

So far, nine persons of the syndicate have been arrested. Raids were conducted in Maharashtra, Bihar, Ferozepur and Madhya Pradesh.

