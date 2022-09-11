Jharkhand man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹50,000 by posing as NRI relative
A resident of Jharkhand was booked on Sunday for duping a Shimlapuri resident of ₹50,000 by posing as his NRI relative.
The accused has been identified as Saurav Kumar of Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Raj Kumar, 33, of Kwality Road. Kumar stated the fraudster had called his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar, 65, on WhatsApp from an overseas number.
The accused, posing as Rajinder’s relative, told him that he needed money for his mother’s medical treatment and asked him for ₹50,000,
The complainant added that his father-in-law then transferred the cash into the accused’s bank account, who later stopped taking his calls.
ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police found during investigation that the bank account into which the cash was transferred belonged to Saurav.
An FIR under Sections 420 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
Yoga instructor booked for raping 20-yr-old girl
Ludhiana Jamalpur police booked a Yoga instructor on Sunday for raping a 20-year-old girl on pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Parbhpreet Singh of Ghumar Mandi. The woman, who is a resident of Ram Nagar, Mundian Kalan, stated that she had met the accused in 2020 and he had established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage, but later refused. Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih said that police are conducting raids for his arrest, but he is on the run.
13 fresh Covid cases reported
As many as 13 Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. Currently, there are 62 active cases, of which 59 are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,461 Covid infections, of which 1,10,383 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.
Ludhiana: Sarpanch, aides booked for murder bid on mason, 2 others
The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Jagjit Singh, 55. Jagjit stated that he and his friend Raju had gone to a liquor vend in Dhanansu village on Saturday night, where sarpanch Harmanjot Singh and panchayat member Boota Singh were allegedly creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol.
Mayawati urges Centre to continue free ration scheme
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded the central government to continue giving free ration to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the BSP chief said the vast population of the country was still living in misery and reeling under problems of inflation, poverty, unemployment etc. Therefore, not providing free ration under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be unfair and unjust, she said.
Bridge demolition:Traffic diversions in place at Chandni chowk
The Pune district administration has given a detailed plan to both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to finalise the diversions for vehicular movement. The actual demolition of the old bridge will be carried out between September 12 and 15. Vehicles coming from the Kothrud side going towards Mumbai will be diverted along the subway towards Ved Vihar. Both these diversions have been made below the old bridge from Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway.
Proposed 5 storey bldg in place of Wrangler Paranjpye’s bungalow will have mathematics and statistics department
The Deccan Education Society is planning a new, five-storeyed building offering learning in mathematics and statistics at the same place where Wrangler Paranjpye's iconic bungalow stood till a few days ago off Fergusson college road. Wrangler Paranjpye aka Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye was the first Indian to receive the coveted title of 'Senior Wrangler' at the University of Cambridge.
JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency on Sunday. Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Civil Lines, Kundan Vidya Mandir, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt.
