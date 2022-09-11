Jharkhand man booked for duping Ludhiana resident of 50,000 by posing as NRI relative

A resident of Jharkhand was booked on Sunday for duping a Shimlapuri resident of ₹50,000 by posing as his NRI relative.

The accused has been identified as Saurav Kumar of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Raj Kumar, 33, of Kwality Road. Kumar stated the fraudster had called his father-in-law Rajinder Kumar, 65, on WhatsApp from an overseas number.

The accused, posing as Rajinder’s relative, told him that he needed money for his mother’s medical treatment and asked him for ₹50,000,

The complainant added that his father-in-law then transferred the cash into the accused’s bank account, who later stopped taking his calls.

ASI Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police found during investigation that the bank account into which the cash was transferred belonged to Saurav.

An FIR under Sections 420 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Yoga instructor booked for raping 20-yr-old girl

Ludhiana Jamalpur police booked a Yoga instructor on Sunday for raping a 20-year-old girl on pretext of marriage. The accused has been identified as Parbhpreet Singh of Ghumar Mandi. The woman, who is a resident of Ram Nagar, Mundian Kalan, stated that she had met the accused in 2020 and he had established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage, but later refused. Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih said that police are conducting raids for his arrest, but he is on the run.

13 fresh Covid cases reported

As many as 13 Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Sunday. Currently, there are 62 active cases, of which 59 are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,461 Covid infections, of which 1,10,383 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients succumbed to it.