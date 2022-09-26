Jhinda’s ‘election’ as HSGMC chief ‘invalid’: Daduwal

: President of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Baljit Singh Daduwal has termed as “invalid and unconstitutional” Jagdish Singh Jhinda’s “election” as head of the state’s top Sikh body.

Jhinda had claimed that the decision to appoint him as president of HSGMC was taken in the general house meeting held at Gurdwara Neem Sahib in Kaithal and out of the total 36 members, 33 attended the meeting. Twenty-six members were present physically, while seven joined virtually.

“Jhinda saab needs a doctor. How can he become the president with the support of a group of people. I was elected as per the law and the next election will decide the next president as per the government’s notification,” said Daduwal, adding his “election is invalid and unconstitutional.”

Daduwal was elected as president of the Sikh body in 2020 for a term of two-and-a-half years.

“Jhinda can become leader of a group but he cannot become the president of HSGMC this way without following proper procedure,” he said, adding that the government will take the next decision about the election of the HSGMC.

Replying to a question on why he was appointed as the new president since Daduwal’s term will be expiring after six months, Jhinda said, “Daduwal was not the president and he was a working president. He was appointed as I had to resign from my post following poor health.”

Jhinda said that executive committee member Amrinder Singh Arora was given the responsibility to declare the new president and “he named me as the president.”

Jhinda has called a meeting of the general body on October 1 at gurdwara Cheivin Patshahi, Kurukshetra for the formation of the new executive body.

In 2014, a 41-member HSGMC team to manage, supervise and take over the assets of cash-rich gurdwaras in Haryana, was set up by the Congress government. Jhinda was appointed as the president, while Didar Singh Nalvi was given the post of senior vice-president.

Since then the HSGMC has witnessed power tussle between Jhinda and Nalvi on several occasions. In April 2017, Nalvi claimed that he had been appointed as the president of the HSGMC as the member of the general body had removed Jhinda. But few days later, Jhinda again claimed that he has enough members to continue as the president of HSGMC.

In January, 2019, Jhinda resigned from his post citing health reasons and senior vice-president Nalvi was appointed as the acting president of HSGMC. In August 2020, Daduwal was elected president after he got 19 out of 36 polled votes.

Commission to set up for HSGMC polls: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that an independent commission will be set to oversee the HSGMC polls as per the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act.

During his visit to gurdwaras in Karnal and Panipat, the chief minister said than an independent body for the management of gurdwaras in Haryana was a long pending demand of the Sikhs in the state.

He said that following the Supreme Court’s order validating Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, now all the 52 gurdwaras of the state will be under the control of HSGMC.

“Every gurdwara will also have an independent committee to monitor its working and the committees will work as per the HSGM Act,” he said, adding that later, the election of the HSGMC will be conducted.

“Even if there is a need to effect any new provision in the old act, this will also be consulted with the committee first,” he added.

Special girdawari to assess crop loss

The chief minister said that directions have been issued to conduct special girdawari to assess the crop damage.

He said that the procurement will begin from October 1 and adequate arrangements have been made in this regard.

The chief minister said that the administration has started cracking down on those illegal encroachments made by criminals in the last few days. The administration is taking stern action in this regard and the government is keeping a close watch on such miscreants.

