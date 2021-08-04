Jind farmer gets bail on 4 lakh surety

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to a Jind farmer who was arrested for alleged defamatory speeches about Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The HC bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan granted bail in two FIRs after the farmer undertook that he will furnish surety of ₹2 lakh each in both the FIRs.

He was booked on May 24 for allegedly making provocative speeches against Khattar, state MLAs and MPs.

Associated with farmers’ protests against Centre’s three farm laws, farmer Dalbir was arrested in May. Another FIR also stands registered against him in 2017 for allegedly promoting hatred.

He had argued that now challan stands presented. And the apprehension that he was arrested with a great difficulty and there is every chance of him absconding, he is ready to furnish surety of ₹2 lakh each in both the FIRs.

The state counsel had said that if enlarged on bail, the farmer would indulge in similar activities and create law and order problem.

“While dealing with the petitions for grant of regular bail, this court has no occasion to consider the merits of the allegations in detail. Suffice to say that freedom of speech is a fundamental right and makes a foundation for a strong democracy. At this stage must hasten to add that embargo to freedom of speech is prescribed in Article 19 of the Constitution of India itself,” the court said, dismissing the state’s claims, adding that the nature of contents of the speeches will be subject matter of trial as to whether it was lawful protest against the policies and working of the government or had a different goal and intention.

The court, however, said that in case there is a misuse of bail granted to him, the state would always be at liberty to apply for cancellation of the bail order.