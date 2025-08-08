Jind man drowns in California lake

A 37-year-old man from Gogrian village in Jind, Haryana, drowned in a lake in the United States on the evening of August 4, the deceased’s family said. The deceased, identified as Sandeep Boora, had allegedly moved to the US three years ago through an illegal route after paying ₹60 lakh to agents. Sandeep is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and younger brother.

His brother Pradeep Kumar, who runs a common service centre in their village, said the family owns just two acres of land and had borrowed money at high interest rates to fund Sandeep’s migration in hopes of improving their financial situation.

Sandeep had been working as a truck driver in Fresno, California. According to Pradeep, the incident occurred when Sandeep went swimming in a lake with his friends on August 4. When he began to drown, his friends and local authorities rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ranbir Lohan, founder of the Yaari Foundation, has pledged support to help repatriate Sandeep’s body for his final rites in India. He also appealed to the public to contribute funds to assist the grieving family.