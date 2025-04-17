Jind SE suspended for ‘not attending’ minister’s calls

A power department superintending engineer posted in Jind was suspended on Wednesday after he was allegedly not picking up calls of education minister Mahipal Dhanda and BJP’s Uchana Kalan MLA Devender Attri. In the meeting, Dhanda directed the official to improve his behaviour but the official continued to ignore calls. (HT File)

Superintending engineer Hari Dutt, who was posted in Jind was suspended and during his suspension, his headquarters will be the office of chief engineer, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam limited (DHBVN), Delhi.

According to information, Dutt was suspended after education minister Mahipal Dhanda, who chairs the grievances meeting in Jind received several complaints against him. Uchana Kalan MLA Attri also raised a complaint against Dutt in the grievances meeting, which took place in February. Even Dhanda acknowledged that the official did not pick up his calls and he informed the energy minister Anil Vij about the same.

