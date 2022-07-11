Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap

A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), claimed he was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities.

The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar’s Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel’s mess committee.

“As per the mess menu, it was mandatory to distribute sweets among students on every festival. Two students from Muslim community are residing in the hostel and to spread a message of harmony and brotherhood, we had urged the hostel warden for sweets and he turned down our request. He told us that your demand is unusual and no one will celebrate Eid here,” the student added.

He alleged that the university officials were accusing him of ‘ breaking harmony among students and provoking riots’.

“When I went to the hostel, attendant Ravinder posted there asked me to vacate the hostel room. A notice in this regard was also pasted on the hostel. To avert any mishap, I left the hostel,” he added.

Students affiliated with many organisations protested against the move and took out a protest march on the campus. The protest was concluded after vice-chancellor Ranpal Singh Rana assured the students of listening to their grievances on Tuesday. He said concrete action will be taken against those found guilty.

After the protests, varsity officials asked the student to return to hostel, it was claimed.

While interacting with mediapersons, CRSU registrar Loveleen Mohan said they did not ask the student to vacate the hostel and the entire incident took place due to a communication gap between two sides.

“There is provision to make a special diet and sweets on every occasion and we are probing what actually has happened. We have been maintaining peace and harmony on the campus,” the registrar added.