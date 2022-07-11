Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap
A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), claimed he was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities.
The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar’s Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel’s mess committee.
“As per the mess menu, it was mandatory to distribute sweets among students on every festival. Two students from Muslim community are residing in the hostel and to spread a message of harmony and brotherhood, we had urged the hostel warden for sweets and he turned down our request. He told us that your demand is unusual and no one will celebrate Eid here,” the student added.
He alleged that the university officials were accusing him of ‘ breaking harmony among students and provoking riots’.
“When I went to the hostel, attendant Ravinder posted there asked me to vacate the hostel room. A notice in this regard was also pasted on the hostel. To avert any mishap, I left the hostel,” he added.
Students affiliated with many organisations protested against the move and took out a protest march on the campus. The protest was concluded after vice-chancellor Ranpal Singh Rana assured the students of listening to their grievances on Tuesday. He said concrete action will be taken against those found guilty.
After the protests, varsity officials asked the student to return to hostel, it was claimed.
While interacting with mediapersons, CRSU registrar Loveleen Mohan said they did not ask the student to vacate the hostel and the entire incident took place due to a communication gap between two sides.
“There is provision to make a special diet and sweets on every occasion and we are probing what actually has happened. We have been maintaining peace and harmony on the campus,” the registrar added.
Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked
Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday. Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar. Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them.
Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP
Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independentally, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said. The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.
RLD MLAs asked to spend over 35% of ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on SC welfare
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary has directed Jayant's party's MLAs in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that more than 35% of the total spending under 'vidhayak nidhi' (MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund) should be for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).
Anomaly in godown stocks: Two Hafed officials booked in Kaithal
Two employees associated with the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Hafed, have been booked among others after irregularities in the stock of foodgrains were found in a godown located at Pundri of Kaithal district, officials said on Monday. During the inspection by a committee, it was found that out of 611 bags of wheat, 118 were found stitched with a machine and remaining 493 were unstitched.
